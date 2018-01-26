Magnus Theatre, The Thunder Bay Community Band, visual artist Michel Dumont and the pop culture convention ThunderCon are among the nominees for this year's Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Awards, which will be presented Feb. 23 at Magnus Theatre.  

Hosted by the CBC's Lisa Laco, the ceremony will honour more than 30 nominees in 13 categories, including music, visual arts, and literature.

It will also salute the sponsors, venues and cultural organizations that support artists and cultural events in the city.

Tickets for the event are $40 each and provide access to the awards ceremony, a pre-ceremony reception at Magnus Theatre and an after party at Red Lion Smokehouse, featuring performances by Arley Hughes and Greenbank.

Tickets can be purchased at the Magnus Theatre box office or online at www.magnus.on.ca. 

Jean Pendziwol

Jean Pendziwol is nominated for a Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Award for literature. (http://www.jeanependziwol.com)

Here is the full list of nominees:

Music 
The Roy Coran Big Band 
Thunder Bay Community Band 

Visual Arts 
Vik Wilen
Michel Dumont 

Stage Performance 
Candi Badanai 
Salt Water Moon 
The Magical Lamp of Aladdin 

Literature 
Jean E. Pendziwol
Twenty Years on Snowshoes (Anthology – Multiple Authors) 
Donna White 

Magnus Theatre

The Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Awards take place Feb. 23 at Magnus Theatre. The CBC's Lisa Laco hosts. (thunderbay.ca)

Heritage 
World War One Thunder Bay Centennial Project

Cultural Organization 
Raag Rung Music Circle 
Cambrian Players 
Magnus Theatre 
Sleeping Giant Folk Music Society 

Cultural Sponsor of the Year 
Copperfin Credit Union 
Generator 
Bay Credit Union 
Rollason Flowers Ltd. 
Urban Abbey 
Fay Gleeson Dance Centre 
Tbaytel 

Cultural Venue of the Year 
Maple Tops Paramount Theatre 
Panamania Latin Street Dancing 
Red Lion Smokehouse 

Cultural Festival or Event of the Year 
Festival of Colours 
Superior Theatre Festival 
ThunderCon 
Vox Popular Media Arts Festival

Cultural Professional of the Year 
Tiina Flank 
Marcia Arpin 
 