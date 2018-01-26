Magnus Theatre, The Thunder Bay Community Band, visual artist Michel Dumont and the pop culture convention ThunderCon are among the nominees for this year's Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Awards, which will be presented Feb. 23 at Magnus Theatre.

Hosted by the CBC's Lisa Laco, the ceremony will honour more than 30 nominees in 13 categories, including music, visual arts, and literature.

It will also salute the sponsors, venues and cultural organizations that support artists and cultural events in the city.

Tickets for the event are $40 each and provide access to the awards ceremony, a pre-ceremony reception at Magnus Theatre and an after party at Red Lion Smokehouse, featuring performances by Arley Hughes and Greenbank.

Tickets can be purchased at the Magnus Theatre box office or online at www.magnus.on.ca.

Jean Pendziwol is nominated for a Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Award for literature. (http://www.jeanependziwol.com)

Here is the full list of nominees:

Music

The Roy Coran Big Band

Thunder Bay Community Band

Visual Arts

Vik Wilen

Michel Dumont

Stage Performance

Candi Badanai

Salt Water Moon

The Magical Lamp of Aladdin

Literature

Jean E. Pendziwol

Twenty Years on Snowshoes (Anthology – Multiple Authors)

Donna White

The Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Awards take place Feb. 23 at Magnus Theatre. The CBC's Lisa Laco hosts. (thunderbay.ca)

Heritage

World War One Thunder Bay Centennial Project

Cultural Organization

Raag Rung Music Circle

Cambrian Players

Magnus Theatre

Sleeping Giant Folk Music Society

Cultural Sponsor of the Year

Copperfin Credit Union

Generator

Bay Credit Union

Rollason Flowers Ltd.

Urban Abbey

Fay Gleeson Dance Centre

Tbaytel

Cultural Venue of the Year

Maple Tops Paramount Theatre

Panamania Latin Street Dancing

Red Lion Smokehouse

Cultural Festival or Event of the Year

Festival of Colours

Superior Theatre Festival

ThunderCon

Vox Popular Media Arts Festival

Cultural Professional of the Year

Tiina Flank

Marcia Arpin

