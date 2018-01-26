Magnus Theatre, The Thunder Bay Community Band, visual artist Michel Dumont and the pop culture convention ThunderCon are among the nominees for this year's Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Awards, which will be presented Feb. 23 at Magnus Theatre.
Hosted by the CBC's Lisa Laco, the ceremony will honour more than 30 nominees in 13 categories, including music, visual arts, and literature.
It will also salute the sponsors, venues and cultural organizations that support artists and cultural events in the city.
Tickets for the event are $40 each and provide access to the awards ceremony, a pre-ceremony reception at Magnus Theatre and an after party at Red Lion Smokehouse, featuring performances by Arley Hughes and Greenbank.
Tickets can be purchased at the Magnus Theatre box office or online at www.magnus.on.ca.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Music
The Roy Coran Big Band
Thunder Bay Community Band
Visual Arts
Vik Wilen
Michel Dumont
Stage Performance
Candi Badanai
Salt Water Moon
The Magical Lamp of Aladdin
Literature
Jean E. Pendziwol
Twenty Years on Snowshoes (Anthology – Multiple Authors)
Donna White
Heritage
World War One Thunder Bay Centennial Project
Cultural Organization
Raag Rung Music Circle
Cambrian Players
Magnus Theatre
Sleeping Giant Folk Music Society
Cultural Sponsor of the Year
Copperfin Credit Union
Generator
Bay Credit Union
Rollason Flowers Ltd.
Urban Abbey
Fay Gleeson Dance Centre
Tbaytel
Cultural Venue of the Year
Maple Tops Paramount Theatre
Panamania Latin Street Dancing
Red Lion Smokehouse
Cultural Festival or Event of the Year
Festival of Colours
Superior Theatre Festival
ThunderCon
Vox Popular Media Arts Festival
Cultural Professional of the Year
Tiina Flank
Marcia Arpin
