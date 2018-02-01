The Thunder Bay Art Gallery is receiving $5 million from the Ontario government to help construct its new home on the city's waterfront.

The cash infusion, announced by Premier Kathleen Wynne on Wednesday in the northwestern Ontario city, is "pivotal" for the community project, said Sharon Godwin, the gallery's director.

She stated the show of support from the province will help them as they ask Ottawa and Thunder Bay city hall for money.

The funding has already encouraged staff, volunteers and board members to work even harder at their fundraising efforts, Godwin said, adding that people in the community are asking how they can give to the Art Waterfront Experience, or AWE campaign.

'Awesome building' on 'awe-inspiring site'

"It's really meant to celebrate the fact that we're building an awesome building, on an awe-inspiring site, and we're going to fill it with awesome art and public programming to engage and inspire awe in the people of Thunder Bay," said Goodwin.

She hinted at the kind of art Wynne and other visitors might see at the gallery by pointing out the pins worn by supporters and volunteers at the announcement, which took place in one of the city's buildings on the shores of Lake Superior.

"This is our little travelling exhibit, so all of the buttons represent artists who are in our permanent collection, so in some ways it's the first exhibition on the waterfront for the Thunder Bay Art Gallery," said Godwin.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne (right) announced funding for several projects related to the Thunder Bay waterfront, in the northwestern Ontario city on Wednesday. She is standing besidee Thunder Bay Art Gallery board members and supporters, who are wearing buttons, which are miniatures of pictures in the gallery's collection. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

"The new gallery, as I understand it, will be twice as big and it will be enlarged so that it can showcase more of the really remarkable collection that it's acquired since the 1970's, including extraordinary art by contemporary Indigenous and northwestern Ontario artists," Wynne said during her speech.

The proposed new 40,000 square foot, two-storey building would be located south of the Spirit Garden, on Tugboat Basin, and it would include an event hall overlooking Lake Superior, a cafe and a larger gift shop.

Godwin invited the premier to the gallery's official opening, which is expected in summer 2021.