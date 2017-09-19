Hands sheathed in soft white gloves, Nadia Kurd, the curator at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery, points out the fine craft-work on a basket intricately woven from black ash.
"There's sweetgrass as well," she says, before lifting the lid to reveal the smooth interior. "It was made in the 80s but it continues to hold onto the smell of the sweetgrass."
"A number of objects in our collection have sweetgrass, and if we haven't been in collection storage for ... a week or so, you open the doors, and the smell of sweetgrass still permeates in the air, and it's just wonderful."
This basket is one of close to 1,600 pieces that make up the permanent collection at the gallery in the northwestern Ontario city.
The art is stored in a climate controlled room located behind the exhibit areas, accessible only to staff. The room is full of drawers and movable shelving units that make use of every bit of space to store everything from paintings and sculptures, to masks and garments.
There's much to choose from when items from the permanent collection go on display, which happens four or five times a year, said Kurd, with exhibits organized around different themes — often with a focus on Indigenous artwork, for which the gallery has a strong reputation.
The gallery has been collecting since the mid-1980s, said Kurd, with an early focus on First Nations artists such as Norval Morrisseau. The gallery now holds Canada's largest collection of work by the famous Woodland style painter.
In the past decade there's also been a renewed focus on acquiring pieces from northwestern Ontario artists in a wide-range of mediums, Kurd added.
"You know the diversity and range of works that we have in our collection, I think that's one of our great strengths," she said.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.