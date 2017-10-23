Ontario Provincial Police in Armstrong, Ont. say they arrested and charged a Thunder Bay resident on Saturday evening, after officers responded to call of an armed robbery at a local business on Whitesand First Nation.

According to a written statement released by the OPP on Monday, police were called about the alleged robbery at around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 21.

A 22-year old woman was reportedly found and arrested at the scene. She has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault and robbery with a weapon, police said.

No injuries were reported and the accused has been remanded to the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, according to the OPP.

Whitesand First Nation is about 250 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.