Ten people will have to find another place to stay Tuesday night after a second floor apartment went up in flames at Park Avenue and Algoma Street.

Kelly Patterson, platoon chief for Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, said the Red Cross will assist tenants in finding housing for the night.

The fire started in a second floor room of a boarding house around 3 p.m Tuesday.

Patterson said at least six fire trucks assisted in putting out the fire. All of the people in the building got out safely after the alarms went off.

It's currently unknown how the fire started, while the investigation into the blaze continues.