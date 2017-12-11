Families throughout northwestern Ontario will be able to celebrate this festive season with food on their table, as law enforcement officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. received over 20,000 pounds of non-perishable food items and just over $7000 in cash donations this past weekend thanks to the annual Stuff a Cruiser event.

On Saturday Dec. 9 officers from the Ontario Provincial Police, Thunder Bay, Nishanwbe-Aski, as well as Anishinabek Police Service participated in this year's 6th Annual Stuff a Cruiser event in partnership with the officers from the Canada Border Services and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, police said.

Volunteers and officers said they stood outside various parts of the city including the Real Canadian Superstore and Walmart on Memorial Avenue, to collect food and cash donations for the local Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA).

According to a written statement, participants also collected 1800 pounds of non-perishable food items and $570 in cash donations at Odena Foods in Kakabeka Falls in support for the Rural Cupboard Food Bank (RCFB).

"Food items provided to the RFDA and RCFB" will not only help everyone in the community, but also the "numerous communities throughout the North West Region," officials said in a statement on Monday.

Food donations to northern communities

The 2017 CBC Sounds of the Season is on Friday, Decemeber 15. Superior Morning host Lisa Laco will be broadcasting LIVE from 6:30 a.m to 8 a.m. at the Thunder Bay International Airport, and giving away prizes to anyone who donates. (CBC)

In less than a week on Friday, Dec. 15 this year's CBC Sounds of the Season will officially kick off with a total of four planes heading off to six northern communities to deliver thousands of pounds of food for the holidays.

Wasya, North Stair Air, Perimeter Aviation and KBM Resource Group will be filling their generously donated planes, with food, to six communities — Sandy Lake, Kasabonika, Weagamow (North Caribou Lake), Sachigo Lake, Neskantaga and Marten Falls.

Non-perishable food items and cash donations are in need and can be dropped off to the local Regional Food Distribution Association in the days leading up to Friday.

Superior Morning host Lisa Laco will be at the Thunder Bay International Airport broadcasting LIVE from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. She will also be giving away some FREE CBC holiday ornaments, while supplies last, while the airlines are offering a chance to win flight tickets and more to anyone who donates.