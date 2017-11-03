The Ontario SPCA has charged a 67-year old man from the Thunder Bay, Ont. area with a total of 40 animal cruelty charges after an investigation into his rural property in Oliver-Paipoonge resulted in animal welfare officials finding 90 animals living in "deplorable" conditions.

According to a written release from the agency, Ontario SPCA officers, along with the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society, executed a warrant after an eye witness contacted them with information concerning the welfare of the animals on the rural property.

Once officials arrived on Sept. 28, they said they found "cattle, sheep, goats, horses, rabbits, dogs, pigs and turkeys living in deplorable conditions."

On Nov. 2, a 67-year-old man was charged with two counts of animal cruelty under the Criminal Code of Canada, and 38 additional charges under the Ontario SPCA Act.

Two female dogs and 15 puppies were removed immediately from the property in order to provide the necessary care and medical attention, according to the SPCA. One adult dog that reportedly suffered from "untreated wounds had to be humanely euthanized," officials said on Friday.

Senior Inspector Lynn Michaud said they have "conducted a thorough and exhaustive investigation ... and based on the evidence collected, the society proceeded with the charges against the accused."

The township of Oliver-Paipoonge is about 30 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, Ont.