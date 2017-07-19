A Thunder Bay, Ont., woman is facing seven animal cruelty-related charges after dozens of cats and kittens were removed from an apartment in the city, according to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The charges include permitting and causing distress to animals, failing to provide adequate medical attention and failing to provide adequate sanitary conditions, according to a written release issued by the OSPCA.

According to animal welfare officials, OSPCA officers with the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society executed a warrant on June 28 to check the condition of a large number of cats reported to be living in a small apartment building.

Orders were issued to the owner of the cats to have the animals examined by a veterinarian, as well as to clean and sanitize the unit.

Another warrant was issued on July 5 when 41 cats and kittens were removed, as the owner allegedly had not complied with the orders. The cats, who were "in various stages of health," according the humane society, were taken in for veterinary care.

The accused is scheduled to be in court in August.