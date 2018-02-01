Five years ago, facing the threat of knee surgery due to decades on his feet, Cosimo Lombardo left behind his full-time career as a hair stylist and took up the only other career he figured he had a shot at: opening up an army surplus store.

His Surplus and More on Simpson Street is now a destination for outdoors people of all types, packed with everything from parkas and warm boots to fashionable camo tank tops and hoodies.

"As a kid I always loved army surplus stores," he said, citing the history behind the clothing and the warmth of it as some of their appeals.

But he added, "Never in my wildest of dreams would I have ever thought that I would have ever done this kind of work."

Lombardo spent 44 years doing hair, co-owning Lombardo's with his brothers, and later moving to the Academy, where he still works part-time.

But, in 2011, his doctor told him he'd soon need a knee replacement if he kept spending all day on his feet.

"Not knowing anything else but hair in my whole life — I started doing hair when I'd just turned 13 while actually working in a salon, so I didn't know anything else but hair. Knowing that I can't work, and I'm only 58 ... I needed something to supplement my income, and the only other thing that I could think of that would give me some extra income would be to do this."



Lombardo had an "in" in the surplus businesses: his cousin is a wholesaler in Toronto who helped him get established.

These days, Lombardo buys direct from the Canadian and American governments, sometimes ordering multiple skids of product at a time, he said.

Relationships with other suppliers provide clothing from other countries, as well as fashion items such as pink camo hoodies.

His customers run the gamut from hunters and fishers to hikers and bikers — "pretty much people who rely on their outer layers," he said.

"I still agree that there's nothing better than army clothes. It's probably the best built, best made, and for the elements that we have in the city of Thunder Bay or Ontario, there's nothing that beats it."

Hair will always be Lombardo's first love, he said, "but this stuff here, I'm getting pretty knowledgeable now."

