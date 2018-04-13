Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay's downhill skiers get one more weekend of 2017/18 season

The calendar may show spring, but in Thunder Bay, Ont., it looks like winter at the two local ski hills.

Lappe, Kamview nordic areas also remain open

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Groomers prepare the Hornet at Mount Baldy Ski Area in Thunder Bay, Ont. The hill, along with its south-side counterpart Loch Lomond, will be open on April 14/15, 2018. (Mount Baldy/Facebook)

Both Loch Lomond and Mount Baldy ski areas will be open on April 14 and 15. It's the latest the north-side Mount Baldy has ever been open, said Baldy's owner, Kristof Kardas.

"Mother nature has been on our side this spring for sure."

"Being able to get this extra weekend, we really weren't too sure last week if we could do it, but after seeing this whole week holding off, it's going to be a great weekend to have a little slush cup and a little wrap up BBQ."

Kardas said he was trying to gauge if there was enough interest to remain open for another weekend, and based on last weekend's attendance, the hill will open up for another weekend.

Nordic skiing

Thunder Bay's nordic ski areas, Kamview and Lappe, will also be open this coming weekend, with some grooming taking place.

A notice from Lappe Ski Centre on its Twitter feed notes the snow is hard in the morning, after freezing overnight, but softens up for skiing a little later in the day.

Grooming will also take place this weekend at Sleeping Giant Provincial Park on the 2 km and 20 km Lake Marie Louise Loop, while grooming has wrapped up for the season at Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park.

