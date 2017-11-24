The Alexander Henry is finally home.

The former coast guard vessel was towed Thursday morning to its permanent home at Pool Six along Thunder Bay's waterfront, after sitting for months at the former ore dock.

"Really smooth and by the book," is how Charlie Brown, the President of the Lakehead Transportation Museum Society explained the cross-harbour move.

"We had some navy personnel in that donated their time and they came in and did the lines for us. She came right out of the slip at the ore dock nice and easy, across the harbour, and they did a nice job tying her up."

The entire journey took less than an hour - using two tugboats provided by Dawson Tugs.

Alexander Henry towed to Pool 60:31

Brown said he's been, "smiling since 8:30" when the journey started for the former icebreaker.

An issue in finalizing leased land with the Thunder Bay Port Authority and the City of Thunder Bay led to the Alexander Henry mooring at a private dock since August.

Brown said the group now will have power connected to the boat, and cleaning and maintenance will take place over the winter.

The goal is to have the ship ready for the public by May.