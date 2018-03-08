Officials at the Thunder Bay Airport are urging residents who are planning to fly out for a winter vacation this Spring Break to avoid parking at the airport.

"Parking stalls are always at a premium during this busy time of year," President and Chief Executive officer Ed Schmidke stated in a media release, "[so] being dropped off at the airport by a friend or relative will give our customers close proximity to the Air Terminal Building [and] upon return, your ride can wait in the cell phone waiting lane free of charge."

He said parking challenges are expected to continue throughout the March break and return to normal thereafter.