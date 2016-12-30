The CEO of the Thunder Bay International Airport says they will use social media and targeted marketing to attract even more American travellers in 2017.

The increase in Minnesota-based licence plates in the airport's parking lot was quite noticeable this year, said Ed Schmidtke.

Schmidtke said the increase in U.S.traverllers using the airport likely played a role in making 2016 a record year for passenger volume at the facility.

However, Schmidtke said the airport wants an even bigger piece of the American traveller pie in 2017 — to accomplish that, he said the organization has hired a marketing firm to help increase and expand its social media and digital presence in northern Wisconsin and northern Minnesota.

"We've seen that uptick,

Ed Schmidtke, president and chief executive officer of the Thunder Bay International Airport. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

[and] because of that success we are hiring professional support ... in an effort to try and drive the numbers higher."

Schmidtke said the number of Americans using Thunder Bay as a gateway is a small percentage of the airport's overall business, but added that it's where these tourists like to fly that makes them so valuable.

"An airline really appreciates and really benefits from international connectors," Schmidtke said. "So if we can grow that market, it's going to help us retain that capacity we are currently benefiting from.

He said there are also meetings planned in January, 2017 with Thunder Bay tourism in order to create a stronger partnership and help increase cross-border business.