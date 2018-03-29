MNRF lays charges after aerial enforcement near Quetico Provincial Park

Conservation officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they have laid a total of 16 charges and 21 warnings after a one-day aerial enforcement patrol on Saturday, March 24.

The Thunder Bay enforcement unit patrolled remote areas around the Lakehead and Quetico Provincial Park by helicopter to check if anglers are following the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act and Ontario's Fishery Regulations.

On Saturday, conservation officers said they checked 45 anglers from Ontario and the United States and laid charges for several offences including fishing without a licence, using a barbed hook in Quetico Provincial Park, and fishing with too many lines.

Warnings were also issued for entering a provincial park without a permit and fishing without carrying a licence.

Officers said they also seized rainbow smelt, a prohibited baitfish species in several fishers management zones.

Officers also charged and gave warnings for having open liquor, failing to produce evidence of insurance, and driving a motorized snow vehicle without insurance, and failing to wear a helmet.