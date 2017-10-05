A big piece of waterfront property at the very edge of Thunder Bay, Ont., is on the market.

The former Abitibi Lakeshore Mill, on Strathcona Avenue and Lakeshore Drive in Thunder Bay is for sale.

"There's about a mile of waterfront there. There's talk about residential lots, good sized residential lots right on Lake Superior," said Jack Mallon, the real estate agent listing the property. "Getting waterfront property in Thunder Bay is tough."

Mallon said the parcel of land is about 155 hectares, and is connected to city sewer and water.

"We're offering it several different ways, and are really receptive to breaking it into parts, if we can."

Any sort of subdividing the land, or re-zoning it would have to be approved by the city.

Land could remain industrial

Another option, Mallon said, is to leave the land as industrial.

"There's a big warehouse with a slip where you can bring in a freighter," he said.

He added that the warehouse is 50,000 square feet, and the property also has a newer office building. Both buildings will be left standing, while the former mill itself will be torn down.

Mallon said the property has been cleaned up, and is safe from contamination.

"They're just completing tearing down the old mill and taking away all the environmental issues, they're all cleaned up, so we have a nice clean site for future development."