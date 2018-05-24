Members of the Municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) in Thunder Bay are inviting the public on Thursday evening to learn more about accessible voting options for people with disabilities and prepare for the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 22.

"Every year the Accessibility Advisory Committee ... have a open house that they invite the community to," said the city's municipal accessibility specialist, Scott Garner. "This event is with respect to some of the changes to the election, such as being able to vote online."

He added that guests who attend will also be able to learn how to run for positions on council or for positions as school board trustees, and to check out some of the new accessible voting equipment.

"For people of disabilities, it can be more difficult to cast a ballot independently," Garner explained, but there is equipment such as the sip-and-puff technology that allows individuals without mobility in their hands to be able to cast their vote independently, as well as tactile arrows and paddles.

The Municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee is a committee of council made up of volunteers from the community with disabilities. In order to create a barrier-free city and province, Garner said it's important that people with disabilities have more of a voice in politics.

"There's still a lot of attitudinal barriers [and] that tends to be a large barrier that we don't think of," Garner said.

"It's not that people don't want to know, [but] we just don't know what [the] barriers are until we have someone's lived experience and everyone's lived experience is different so the more knowledge we can gain from, the more we'll know how to remove those barriers."

He recommends everyone in Thunder Bay attend the information session to learn about what the AAC is doing "with the city of Thunder Bay [as well as] the advocacy work that they do to steer city council and to steer administration."

The Accessible Municipal Elections Information Session will be held at the Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 24.