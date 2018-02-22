The 8th Annual Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Awards hosted by CBC Thunder Bay is just around the corner with dozens of nominees named in a total of 16 categories including music, photography and cultural volunteer of the year.

Organized by the City of Thunder Bay in partnership with Magnus Theatre, this year's awards ceremony will take place at 7p.m. on Friday, Feb 23.

CBC Thunder Bay Superior Morning host Lisa Laco will be hosting the event, which celebrates the city's cultural sector.

The red carpet reception is expected to start at 6 p.m. with the awards ceremony planned for 7 p.m. and an after party at the Red Lion Smokehouse at 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Magnus Theatre Box Office or online at magnus.on.ca.