Hundreds of local artists, individuals and groups associated with the arts and heritage community of Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario gathered at the Magnus Theatre on Friday, Feb 23 to recognize the accomplishments and contributions made by some of the city's finest residents.

Awards were up for grabs in a total of 16 categories including music, photography, outstanding youth and much more. CBC's Superior Morning Radio show host Lisa Laco emceed the awards and introduced some of Thunder Bay's most treasured artists and community leaders.

At the end of the awards ceremony, a group of dancers from the World Dance Collective performed a multi-cultural dance to not only recognize the 13 award winners, but also celebrate the thriving arts and heritage community of Thunder Bay. (Thunder Bay Culture & Events/ Facebook)

Each award winner took home a one-of-a-kind award created by boy Roland which features a ceramic hand with an piece of amethyst in the middle.

This year's nominees represented a wide spectrum of Thunder Bay's cultural sector including theatrical groups, volunteers and musicians.

Music by Martin Blachet Jazz Quintet Cafe Paris filled the theatre throughout the ceremony along with performances by the Cambrian Players and the World Dance Collective.

Here are the 13 award winners for the 8th Annual Arts and Heritage Awards:

Music - Thunder Bay Community Band

Visual Art - Michel Dumont

Stage Performance - Candi Badanai

Literature - Jean E. Pendziwol

Heritage - World War One Thunder Bay Centennial Project

Cultural Organization - Cambrian Players

Cultural Sponsor of the Year - Bay Credit Union

Cultural Venue of the Year - Maple Tops Paramount Theatre

Cultural Event of the Year - ThunderCon

Cultural Professional of the Year - Marcia Arpin

Cultural Volunteer of the Year Achievement Award - Heather Dickson

Outstanding Youth Achievement Award - Micah Pawluk

Lifetime Achievement - Fay Steadwell