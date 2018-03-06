The Lakehead University Native Student Association (LUNSA) is gearing up for their 30th annual Powwow at the CJ Sanders Field house on March 9 to 11.

According to a media release on Monday, the annual powwow is LUNSA's signature event that showcases tremendous talent and entertainment, while reinforcing traditional aspects of aboriginal culture such as drumming, singing and giving thanks.

This year for the 30th annual Powwow, LUNSA has invited the Whitefish Bay Singers as the Host Drum and Song Warrior as the co-host drum, while Lakehead University students and the Thunder Bay community will be invited to gather together to celebrate through aboriginal culture and dance.

Warm-ups will be held on Friday, March 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the grand entry scheduled for noon and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

A traditional feat will also be served at 5 p.m. on Saturday with the powwow wrapping up for the day at 10 p.m.

A second grand entry is also set for noon on Sunday, March 11 with the powwow ending at 5 p.m.

LUNSA is a volunteer Lakehead University Student Union club with goals to promote cultural awareness and the spirit of unity among Aboriginal students at the university through social, cultural and recreational events.