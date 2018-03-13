Residents who were born and raised in northwestern Ontario all say without a doubt that the Lappe Nordic Centre is one of Canada's best kept secrets for cross-country skiing.

Located in the middle of the deep woods about 27 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Lappe Nordic Centre has hosted a total of three national cross-country ski championships with the fourth one currently in progress this week.

Some of the best of the best skiers in Canada are racing against each other for a coveted medal for the 2018 Ski Nationals, which began Friday and run until Saturday.

But before they hit the trails, hundreds of volunteers, coaches, wax technicians and snow groomers are busy each morning setting up and making sure everything is in place so that athletes can accomplish the best ride possible.

Preparations start early

Tom Rossi first started working at the Lappe Nordic Centre in 1985, fixing skidoos, grooming trails and learning from owner and former athlete Reijo Puiras.

"On a race day, we normally try to [groom the trail] in the evening, and, depending on the snow conditions, sometimes it takes between six or seven hours to do it," Rossi explained, "what we do is we go around and break up the trail and then we go and make the race course."

Starting his shift usually anywhere around midnight to 2 a.m., Rossi makes sure all the trails at Lappe are up to standards and groomed perfectly so athletes can get the best traction on their skis during race day.

Tom Rossi is the trail groomer at the Lappe Nordic Center. He started his journey at Lappe in 1985, helping fix skidoos and grooming trails while learning beside owner and former athlete, Reijo Puiras. (Shane Judge / Lappe Nordic Center)

He has dedicated himself to a life of frequently monitoring the snow conditions at Lappe and grooming the trials under the quiet night sky.

"It's just a relaxing thing because I do renovation work in the summer time ... and this is a really relaxing way to unwind in the middle of the night to get out here and watch the stars and the moon and the wildlife. It's great," Rossi said.

Understanding the snow

For the 2018 Ski Nationals a handful of sheds are set up on the side of the parking lot at Lappe, filled with some of the most important equipment and technicians athletes heavily rely on.

Toivo Koivukoski and Kieran Jones have been in contact with Rossi every morning since the race started on Friday, asking about the snow conditions to try and determine what kind of wax application would help skiers achieve the speed they desire.

"You know that saying that every snowflake is different? It is very true," Koivukoski explained. "The conditions are always varying through the day, and they are varying over the course."

"Part of what we are trying to do is get to know the snow here at Lappe and then tune the skis so that it's accommodating to the changing conditions so that athletes can measure up to their potential."

Approximately eight sheds were set up at the parking lot at the Lappe Nordic Center for the 2018 Ski Nationals in March. In each shed, wax technicians were busy waxing the skis to match the snow conditions. (Shane Judge / Lappe Nordic Center)

Kieran Jones from the Nakkertok ski club in Gatineau, Que., said this is his second visit to Lappe in the last few months as he was just here for the Ontario University Athletics Nordic Ski Championships.

"It must have snowed 50 centimetres, and that snow has stuck around ... and so the snow stayed quite powdery and really excellent," Jones said.

Up-and-coming athletes

Race announcers Steve Scoles and Jim Bailey have been watching the race since the moment athletes crossed the start line on Friday, and since they have the important job of keeping the audience and fans up to speed on the event, the pair has been keeping its eyes peeled for the up-and-coming athletes.

"We've got Olympians, we've got world championship medallists, and then we've got these great young skiers in Thunder Bay that are going up against Canada's best," Scoles said.

And with lots of skiers coming to the Lakehead just for the great skiing conditions and facilities, Bailey said it's no surprise that we have some great local athletes who are as young as 14 years old competing in this year's Ski Nationals.

"Thunder Bay provides the perfect mix because skiers are able to attend Lakehead University or Confederation College, all the while skiing in some really great conditions here [and] a number of great ski areas," Bailey said.

Race announcers Jim Bailey, left, and Steve Scoles, right, have been keeping an eye on all the athletes since they crossed the starting line on Saturday, March 10. (Shane Judge / Lappe Nordic Center)

Being a skier himself, Bailey said he frequently comes across skiers from all over Canada who decided to move to Thunder Bay to ski.

A detailed list of all the events for the 2018 Ski Nationals can be found on their Facebook page. Races are expected to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 17 with the awards ceremony and athlete banquet scheduled for 6 p.m.