Skip to Main Content
Victor Street residents temporarily without water after weekend water main break in Thunder Bay

Notifications

Victor Street residents temporarily without water after weekend water main break in Thunder Bay

Water service is temporarily turned off for some residents on Victor Street in order to repair the water main break that occurred on Sunday, June 3.

City crews responded to a water main break on Sunday night

CBC News ·
City crews are repairing a water main break that occurred on Sunday night on Victor Street. Residents in the area may experience low water pressure or discoloured water. (M. Spencer Green/Associated Press)

Crews from the City of Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking drivers to take extra caution when driving on Victor Street as a water main is currently being repaired.

According to a written release on Monday, residents in Mount Forest — around Mountain Road and Riverdale Road — may experience low water pressure or discoloured water.

Crews responded to a water main break on Sunday night on Victor Street.

City crews said water service will be temporarily turned off for some residents in that area in order to facilitate repairs and residents who are impacted will be notified.

An update will be provided when water service is restored.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us