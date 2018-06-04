Victor Street residents temporarily without water after weekend water main break in Thunder Bay

Crews from the City of Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking drivers to take extra caution when driving on Victor Street as a water main is currently being repaired.

Crews responded to a water main break on Sunday night on Victor Street.

City crews said water service will be temporarily turned off for some residents in that area in order to facilitate repairs and residents who are impacted will be notified.

An update will be provided when water service is restored.