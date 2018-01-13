(Left to right) Mayor Keith Hobbs, Coun. Linda Rydholm, Chair of the Official Recognition Committee Ollie Sawchuck and 2017 award recipient Dana Larrette. (City of Thunder Bay )

For the past 40 years the City of Thunder Bay has given recognition to volunteers, organizers and groups in northwestern Ontario who have made exceptional achievements in order to make our city a better place.

On Tuesday, Mayor and past award recipient, Keith Hobbs officially announced in a written release that nominations for the 2018 Citizens of Exceptional Achievement Awards are now officially opened.

"We believe it is important to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of these extraordinary people who through their acts of volunteerism improve the lives of others in Thunder Bay," Hobbs stated in Tuesday's release.

Volunteers can be nominated to receive awards in three categories; Good Citizen, Spirit of Thunder Bay, and Youth.

Nominations are open until the end of January and can be done online at the City of Thunder Bay's website.