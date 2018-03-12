The Canadian Coast Guard is warning residents in Thunder Bay, Ont. to stay off the harbour ice as icebreaking operations are expected to start as early as March 13, 2018.

The purpose of this annual operation is to break up the ice on Lake Superior in order to ensure scheduled vessel traffic can move through the shipping channels and into and out of community harbours.

The date for the icebreaking operation is subject to change without any notice, as activities could begin before or after that period, depending on weather conditions and operational requirements, according to a written statement on Friday.

Coast guards also recommend that recreational users of ice should use extreme caution after icebreaking operations are complete as the ice will remain unstable.