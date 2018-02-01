City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., have voted to pass the 2018 municipal budget, which is the last one to be tabled before residents go to the polls in October.

Councillors made a few changes to the budget on the last night of deliberations before casting their votes. The budget calls for existing taxpayers in the city to fund a 2.42 per cent increase in spending over last year. The budget still has to be ratified at a vote scheduled for Feb. 5.

"I think we've got a good budget, I think it's a responsible budget," Mayor Keith Hobbs told council chambers prior to the vote. "It keeps us within our average [tax levy increase] for the last two terms of council ... and I don't think we ever have to apologize for that."

Roughly speaking, administration said the levy increase means that a residential taxpayer with a home valued at the city's average price of just under $200,000, will see an $87 increase for the year on their tax bill. That number increases or decreases depending on the value of the property.

The 2.42 per cent tax levy increase was brought down from 3.03 per cent earlier in the evening after council voted to add several items, then accepted a proposal to take just over $1.1 million out of a a reserve fund, which is used to cover unexpected costs or deficits throughout the year, to lower the impact on the tax roll.

Council rejected a similar move during last year's budget deliberations. This year's proposal was originally brought by Coun. Frank Pullia and amended by Hobbs.

Coun. Frank Pullia originally introduced the motion to dip into city reserve funds this year to bring the tax levy down. The original number was $1.4 million, but an amendment from Mayor Keith Hobbs brought it down to $1.125 million. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

Administration recommended against the move, advising councillors that it's not sustainable to use reserve funds to help cover operating costs, and that the funds should be used to pay for capital projects and leveraging federal or provincial funding.

Linda Evans, the city's treasurer, also noted that reserves have been declining since 2012 and that, while the city is expected to be in the black — a surplus of roughly $2.8 million — after 2017's finances are finalized, "there remains a risk of future unfavourable variances related to significant weather events, large insurance claims [or] litigation." City manager Norm Gale added that reducing the tax levy in this manner also hurts budget planning for next year, potentially forcing higher tax increases or deeper cuts in the future.

Most on council still supported the idea. "We're passing the savings back to the taxpayer," said Coun. Trevor Giertuga. "We provide the service, we charge for that service and if it costs less, they should get the money back."

Coun. Rebecca Johnson, who also supported this year's dip into reserves to offset the tax increase, argued that, going forward, future councils may have to take a harder look at cutting services in order to keep costs in line.

"Citizens out there ... you better start figuring out where you want to have something cut because you can't have it all anymore," she said. "It's just not possible."

Councillors voted to add several items to the 2018 budget on Wednesday. They included:

$217,000 for staffing and programming improvements at 55 Plus Centre and West Arthur Community Centre, along with improvements to LiftPlus service;

$7,500 for Evergreen: A United Neighbourhood;

$1,320 for the rental and maintenance of a portable washroom at Hillcrest Park;

$25,000 to improve the business case for proposed Chapples Park indoor soccer facility.

At the end of the night, Couns. Pullia, Linda Rydholm, Shelby Ch'ng, Brian McKinnon, Joe Virdiramo, Iain Angus, Andrew Foulds, Paul Pugh, Aldo Ruberto and Mayor Hobbs supported the budget. Couns. Johnson and Larry Hebert opposed. Coun. Giertuga, who was present for the meeting, had to leave prior to the vote.