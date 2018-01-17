Thunder Bay city council starts 2018 budget debate

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., ended their first budget meeting in 2018 with a proposed property tax increase of 2.91 percent.

That figure is slightly larger than what they started with on Tuesday night, after agreeing to spend $9,600 on a proposal from Coun. Frank Pullia to add more garbage cans to bus stops in the city.

The original concept was to add 36 waste receptacles, which ended up being cost prohibitive, with a capital price tag of $40,000. Transit worked with EcoSuperior to find 16 of the cans, which will be installed this year.

The $9,600 is to maintain the bins, and also empty them.

Council also went through budgets for the Community Economic Development Commission, Thunder Bay Police, Superior North EMS, and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue with minimal debate.

Victoriaville

Two items receiving attention included a proposal to complete $90,000 a year in capital work at Victoriaville Mall for the next three years.

Coun. Rebecca Johnson said the city should not invest in the mall if there is a report being written which could see the south core structure demolished.

"I'd rather put that into something else, and if we're going to tear it down, put it into the tearing down which is going to cost us millions of dollars," said Johnson.

City administration, as well as mall management said the current direction is to have the mall carry on business-as-usual.

"I don't think what is being proposed are the multi-million dollar repairs required to sustain them all out into the future," said Mark Smith, the city's Development Services manager. "I think those multi-million dollar repairs will be put off until the time when a decision is made."

City councillors in Thunder Bay had concerns over making capital repairs to Victoriaville Mall, which could be demolished in the next couple of years. (CBC) Council heard how the report on the future of Victoriaville could take another year to write.

55 Plus

The most contentious issue of the night was the elimination of two positions at the 55 Plus Centre, which would save the city $160,000.

Coun. Andrew Foulds proposed to keep those jobs in the budget, after hearing concerns from the boards at the two seniors centres. Members of the boards were in the gallery on Monday night.

Other councillors pointed out the jobs that were targeted by administration to be eliminated, and some on council. Coun. Brian McKinnon felt it would be wrong to simply add the jobs back in, especially when council has told administration keeping taxes low is a priority.

"I don't think that's our job. I think that is outside of our mandate," McKinnon said. "We can say, yeah, we'll put in another $150,000 and admin, you go back and please find how best to allocate that money."

Council referred the matter back to administration, to report on what, if any positions should be kept at the two centres that would have a minimal impact on programming.

Council will continue its budget deliberations on Thursday.