Thunder Bay city council starts 2018 budget debate
Property tax increase now set at 2.91 per cent
City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., ended their first budget meeting in 2018 with a proposed property tax increase of 2.91 percent.
That figure is slightly larger than what they started with on Tuesday night, after agreeing to spend $9,600 on a proposal from Coun. Frank Pullia to add more garbage cans to bus stops in the city.
The original concept was to add 36 waste receptacles, which ended up being cost prohibitive, with a capital price tag of $40,000. Transit worked with EcoSuperior to find 16 of the cans, which will be installed this year.
The $9,600 is to maintain the bins, and also empty them.
Council also went through budgets for the Community Economic Development Commission, Thunder Bay Police, Superior North EMS, and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue with minimal debate.
Victoriaville
Two items receiving attention included a proposal to complete $90,000 a year in capital work at Victoriaville Mall for the next three years.
Coun. Rebecca Johnson said the city should not invest in the mall if there is a report being written which could see the south core structure demolished.
"I'd rather put that into something else, and if we're going to tear it down, put it into the tearing down which is going to cost us millions of dollars," said Johnson.
- Thunder Bay City council considers steps for Victoriaville Mall demolition
- Think hard about street design if Victoriaville is demolished says Thunder Bay architect
City administration, as well as mall management said the current direction is to have the mall carry on business-as-usual.
"I don't think what is being proposed are the multi-million dollar repairs required to sustain them all out into the future," said Mark Smith, the city's Development Services manager. "I think those multi-million dollar repairs will be put off until the time when a decision is made."
55 Plus
The most contentious issue of the night was the elimination of two positions at the 55 Plus Centre, which would save the city $160,000.
Coun. Andrew Foulds proposed to keep those jobs in the budget, after hearing concerns from the boards at the two seniors centres. Members of the boards were in the gallery on Monday night.
Other councillors pointed out the jobs that were targeted by administration to be eliminated, and some on council. Coun. Brian McKinnon felt it would be wrong to simply add the jobs back in, especially when council has told administration keeping taxes low is a priority.
"I don't think that's our job. I think that is outside of our mandate," McKinnon said. "We can say, yeah, we'll put in another $150,000 and admin, you go back and please find how best to allocate that money."
Council referred the matter back to administration, to report on what, if any positions should be kept at the two centres that would have a minimal impact on programming.
Council will continue its budget deliberations on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.