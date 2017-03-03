City officials in Thunder Bay, Ont. say a week's worth of discussions and meetings with provincial ministers was productive, as they raised a variety of key issues the city is facing.

A delegation consisting of Mayor Keith Hobbs, City Manager Norm Gale and Couns. Joe Virdiramo and Brian McKinnon were in Toronto for the Ontario Good Roads Association conference from Feb. 26 to March 1.

Social issues were big on the agenda, said McKinnon, including homelessness, Thunder Bay's Shelter House and a new jail.

"All we have to do is look around our city," McKinnon said at a Thursday afternoon news conference held after the delegation returned.

"We have been pushing this for a very long time, both homelessness, Shelter House — [the district social services board], of course, is trying to help out, do what they can."

The need for mental health supports was a big issue at the talks, according to municipal officials.

City representatives met with nine provincial ministers and made presentations to the leaders of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives and NDP.

A replacement for the century-old Thunder Bay District Jail wasn't confirmed at the talks, Virdiramo said, but he added that the city is "cautiously optimistic" something may be done. When the matter was brought up with the corrections minister, Virdiramo said "there was a smile — how you interpret a smile I don't know."

Another issue in the social sphere discussed in Toronto included bringing a program to Thunder Bay called a mobile crisis response team, which puts social workers and mental health specialists into police cruisers for certain calls.

The goal is to alleviate having two constables in every vehicle, and also bring help to people in need.