Life as a new parent can be overwhelming and naming your baby can be harder than it seems, with many factors to consider.

In Ontario, according to media release from the provincial government, the most popular names for boys and girls in 2017 was Benjamin and Olivia.

The name Liam slipped to second place after holding the top spot for boys' names for the past five years in Ontario, while Olivia remains the most popular baby girls' name since 2008.

However in Thunder Bay, the name Liam was still the most popular choice for boys, while Olivia slipped to third with Ava, Emma or Emily being the most popular names for baby girls this year.

Although the name Lincoln did not make to the list of popular names in Thunder Bay, it did make it back on the top 20 list for the first time in the history of Ontario baby names.

Officials also said, since the launch of the television series, The Crown, royal names like Elizabeth, Margaret and Winston have become more popular this year.

Top Baby Boy Names in Thunder Bay:

Liam Oliver Jack / Owen Hudson / Lucas

Top Baby Girl Names in Thunder Bay:

Ava / Emily / Emma Abigail / Scarlett Olivia

After the naming of your newborn, parents have up to 30 days to register their child's birth and can do so using the 4-in-1 Newborn Bundle online service, which helps parents register and apply for their child's birth certificate, social insurance number and child benefits.