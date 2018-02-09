Thunder Bay police have identified the victim involved in a reported homicide at a north-side motel on Monday, Feb. 5.

Police said 28-year-old Nicholas Wendal Baxter of Thunder Bay, Ont. was taken to hospital on Monday and was later pronounced dead.

45-year-old Christopher Achneepineskum has been charged with first degree murder and police said a 36-year-old woman is also in custody after being charged with accessory to a murder after the fact.

According to a written statement by police on Friday, the 36-year-old woman appeared in court on Wednesday. She is next due in court on Feb. 14.