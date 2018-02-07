Thunder Bay police have laid a first-degree murder charge against a 45-year-old man after a reported homicide at a north-side motel.

According to a written release from police on Wednesday, officers were called to a motel in the 400 block of Cumberland Street North just before 2:30 p.m. on Feb 5.

Police said a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Christopher Achneepineskum, 45, has been charged with first degree murder. Police said he appeared in court via video on Wednesday morning.

Police said a 36-year-old woman is also in custody and has been charged with being an accessory to a murder after the fact.

She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Feb. 8.