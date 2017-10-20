A Rocky Bay First Nation man who died in 2011 while in custody in Thunder Bay, Ont. was "happy" and thinking about the future in the days leading up to his death, a coroner's inquest into the matter heard Thursday.

Cody Thompson-Hardy was 18 when he died in August 2011, eight days after being transferred from the Thunder Bay District Jail to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Because he was considered in custody when he died, an inquest was mandatory; that began on Monday in Thunder Bay, with 20 witnesses providing testimony.

'Had plans for the future'

Among them was Kara Ruth, who testified on Thursday. She and Thompson-Hardy were in a relationship at the time of his death; the couple had a child together.

Speaking Thursday at the Ontario government building on Thunder Bay's north side, Ruth said she spoke to Thompson-Hardy regularly during his incarceration in the spring and summer of 2011, with the couple speaking on the phone and face-to-face, and exchanging letters.

She acknowledged it was challenging at times, given Thompson-Hardy's incarceration.

But, Ruth said, the couple "had plans for the future."

"Overall, we were happy," she said during her testimony. "He was just a happy person, overall."

Friday will mark the inquest's final day, said Prabhu Rajan, one of the lawyers for the coroner's office.

"What we expect to be doing is having the lawyers — counsel for the coroner, counsel for the family, counsel for the jail — make submissions to the jury, and propose recommendations that they can make," he said. "Then they will go back and deliberate and decide the five questions: how Cody died, where, when, and the cause of death and by what means he died."

Final submissions Friday

"They'll also consider whether it's appropriate to make some recommendations for change and improvement."

Inquest recommendations are non-binding, and are aimed at preventing similar deaths from occurring in the future.

How long the jury will take to deliberate is unknown.

Final submissions are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the Ontario government building in Thunder Bay's north core.