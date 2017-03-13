Thunder Bay Police have released video images of suspects they say are connected to two break and enters at the Little Mermaid clothing store on Victoria Avenue East.

The first break-in took place just after 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, police said. The suspects smashed the front window and took four dresses from the store.

"We had a beautiful display of royal blue gowns and dresses [that] had been stolen, and there was glass all over the store – all over the front," Little Mermaid's visibly shaken owner, Doris Jorgensen, told CBC

The second break-in happened Monday morning around 5 a.m.

"They had broken the side window and stolen quite a few gowns and jewelry and pants and gone out the back door – made a mess," Jorgensen said, adding the stolen merchandise is worth "thousands of dollars."

"I'm sick," she added.

Video images provided by police show the suspects arriving in the area via the laneway east of the business and leaving by a similar route.

The suspects are described as wearing dark baggy clothing.

Police are asking members of the public to watch the videos and take a close look at the clothing and the suspects' manner of walking and running to see if they can recognize anyone involved in this incident.

Thunder Bay Police video of suspects in Little Mermaid break and enters:

Anyone with information about who is responsible or where the stolen items might be is asked to contact the police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.

Jorgenson, meanwhile, is coping by working, she said, adding she isn't sure yet what her next steps will be.

"The store is full of people who are buying graduation gowns and mother of the bride. We still have a full store left to sell, so come and buy," she said.