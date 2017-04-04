A Thunder Bay, Ont., man has launched a new, free local sports publication.
Frank Scarcello published the first edition of Swish on April 1 with a cover story on Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray.
"People are pretty surprised with the quality and the content, but overall people are excited," Scarcello said of the feedback he's received so far.
Though mainstream media outlets have been laying off staff and closing down due to declining revenues, Scarcello believes niche publications like his are becoming more popular, he said.
He points to Thunder Bay's arts and culture publication, the Walleye, as an example.
"I think it just proves the point that if you provide something that's very high quality, you can maybe develop a readership," he said.
Scarcello chose to focus on sports because he feels there's a gap in the market for sports coverage, and he happens to be a sports fanatic, he said.
"One of the things I always wanted to be – [I'd] love to be a sports writer," he said. "So I'm sort of fulfilling one of those dreams that I had in the past."
Scarcello is semi-retired and started the publication in an effort to create a home-based business for himself, he said.
He named it for the sound of basketballs passing through hoops, he explained.
He printed 5,000 copies of the first edition and has been distributing them around town.
The paper will come out monthly.
