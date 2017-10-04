Some move for work. Some move for school. Some move for love. Some move to come home.

There are as many stories about why people move to Thunder Bay, Ont., as there are people who move here.

All week, CBC Superior Morning is bringing you some of their stories.

Data released from the 2016 census showed that the census metropolitan area's population grew by just 25 people compared with the 2011 census—from 121,596 to 121,621 people.

So we chose 25 people to profile. Here is the third group of five.

Zeeshan Shafqaat

Zeeshan Shafqaat, an I.T. consultant and technician, moved to Thunder Bay from Barrie, Ont., for work.

The company he worked for was looking for people to transfer to Northern Ontario. At the same time, Shafqaat's wife got a job offer to be a physician's assistant in Thunder Bay. The couple took it as a sign, and soon moved to the Lakehead.

And they haven't looked back - a big part of it, Shafqaat said, is the friendliness he encounters on a daily basis in Thunder Bay.

"I'm a Muslim, and people here are really nice," Shafqaat said. "I mean, really nice."

"I'm a person of skin colour, so they don't have any issue with that."

Miguel Lachance

Miguel Lachance moved to Thunder Bay from Quebec for work. (Miguel Lachance)

Miguel Lachance moved to Thunder Bay from Rimouski, Quebec, to take a job with the Francophone Association.

"There are some great opportunities to work here in Thunder Bay in French," Lachance said. "There's a lot of competition for jobs in communications in Montreal or Quebec, or even Ottawa or Toronto."

"Without experience, it's tough, so sometimes you have to move far from home."

However, Lachance said, he's met people who did that, expecting to live and work in Thunder Bay for a year or two, and then move to a larger centre. But, 10 or 15 years later, they're still here.

"I don't know where this will take me," he said.

Olivia Shapwaykeesic

Olivia Shapwaykeesic recently returned to Thunder Bay after leaving the city about 20 years ago. (Olivia Shapwaykeesic)

Olivia Shapwaykeesic was born in Thunder Bay, but moved away 20 years ago. She recently returned to visit her sister, and ended up staying.

Things have changed since she left town, however.

"I was really amazed at how the Port Arthur area looks great, and then the Fort William downtown ... is almost like a ghost town," she said. "I just think they need to do something about the crime levels in Thunder Bay."

Scott Simon

Scott Simon has only been in Thunder Bay since 2016 — he's a regional vice-president with RBC — but is enjoying the experience of living here.

"Love the area, love the people," he said. "Just like a lot of communities that I have lived in, there's some challenges, and lots of opportunity at the same time."

The people have been amazing to me. - Scott Simon



Simon spent much of his career in smaller centres, and previously lived in Fort Frances, so he familiar with northwestern Ontario.

"I knew because of my time up in Fort Frances that I would really enjoy living and working in Thunder Bay," he said.

Specifically, Simon loves the local restaurants, the easy access to outdoor activities, and the proximity to the border.

And, of course, the people.

"The people," he said, "have been amazing to me."

Nick Klip

Nick Klip came to Thunder Bay in 2015 after transferring from the Hamilton area. (Nick Klip)

Nick Klip came to Thunder Bay in December 2015. He works for Union Gas, transferring from the Hamilton area.

And he admits before coming here, he did have some southern Ontario preconceptions about Thunder Bay.

"That it's a million miles away, there's nothing to do," he said. "And then we got here. I'm still, after almost two years, completely blown away at the level of volunteerism and community spirit that exists in Thunder Bay."

He uses his co-workers at Union Gas as examples.

"We've had an oppotunity to work down at Shelter House and the RFDA," Klip said. "And whenever we put out a request at work, people are always there. And that's not just because we're asking them to do it — it's because that is how people are in Thunder Bay."