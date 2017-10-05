There are as many stories about why people move to Thunder Bay, Ont., as there are people who move here — employment, education, relationships, or simply returning home.

All week, CBC Superior Morning is bringing you some of their stories.

Data released from the 2016 census showed that the census metropolitan area's population grew by just 25 people compared with the 2011 census — from 121,596 to 121,621 people.

And that's why we chose a total 25 of people to profile. Here is the fourth group of five newcomers, sharing their stories.

Sidra Sehrai

Sidra Sehrai, originally from Hamilton, arrived in Thunder Bay about five years ago. (Sidra Sehrai)

Sidra Sehrai, originally from Hamilton, moved to Thunder Bay about five years ago.

Her husband, who is from Mississauga, went to Lakehead University and planned to move back home afterwards, but those plans changed, Sehrai said.

"The Thunder Bay bug hit him, so he just fell in love with the city, and he sold me on the idea."

The first year in Thunder Bay was tough, Sehrai admits. It was a big change for her and a difficult adjustment.

It took a year for her to fall in love with Thunder Bay, too.

"Now, whenever I leave Thunder Bay and I visit southern Ontario, all I can think about is 'I can't wait to go home [to] Thunder Bay."

Shalu Sheela Joy

Shalu Sheela Joy arrived in Thunder Bay in August 2015 and now works as a recreation therapist at Roseview Manor.

She said her parents pushed her to leave India as a learning experience.

"We have overseas education agencies, and they will give us catalogues of different countries with all colleges in there, and then a description of how each country is," she said. "Comparing to all of the colleges, Confederation College institution fees are much more affordable, and Thunder Bay living expenses are ... less, comparing to Toronto."

She would like to stay in Thunder Bay and the friendliness of the city is a big reason why.

"The people are so friendly, the people are so good," she said. 'They're ready to help us, so I would love to stay here."

Robin Sutherland

Robin Sutherland is Lakehead University's aboriginal transitions advisor. (Robin Sutherland)

Robin Sutherland, Lakehead University's aboriginal transitions advisor, is a recent returnee to Thunder Bay.

Sutherland, who graduated from Lakehead in 2010, moved back to his home community of Fort Albany, but his partner's health began to decline, so they returned to Thunder Bay for better health care.

"Leaving Thunder Bay in 2010, we were both aware of a lot of the problems Thunder Bay faced, and coming back, those problems didn't seem to get much better," he said. "We do try and be a bit active in the community, as well, working on things like reconciliation and making things better in our communities."

Working at the university provides Sutherland with some optimism for the future, "Personally, being back in the Lakehead environment is very inspiring and encouraging to see all these people from diverse backgrounds that are coming together, and they have very similar interests and goals," he said. "Basically, that's making things better for everyone else."

Charles Cirtwell

Charles Cirtwell arrived in Thunder Bay in 2013. (Charles Cirtwell)

Charles Cirtwell, the president of the Northern Policy Institute (NPI), moved to Thunder Bay from Halifax in July 2013.

He brought with him an impressive resume that includes a master's degree in public administration and work experience within the education field as a professor, working with the RCMP, Canada Customs and political campaigns, and running his own companies.

When the position with the NPI came up, Cirtwell was also entertaining job offers and opportunities in Ottawa, Toronto and Edmonton.

But, Thunder Bay had one advantage over those other locations. "I'm not a fan of big cities," Cirtwell said.

Now, he's glad he came, not only because of all the outdoor activities in and around the city, but also the music and food.

And, of course, the big northern Ontario sky.

"I've travelled a lot in my career," he said. "I still find that when I get off the plane in Thunder Bay that the sky is very, very blue. That's an odd kind of observation, but it strikes me every time I come home."

Sahar Qeer

Sahar Qeer is a mechanical engineer, who's originally from Iraq. (Sahar Qeer)

Too close for comfort is how Sahar Qeer, a mechanical engineer from Iraq, found herself and her family coming to Thunder Bay. An incident in her home country involving her son started the journey that would eventually lead them to the city.

"My son was 14 years old; he was outside the house, and by chance he came inside. And the friend who was with him, they kidnapped him," Qeer said, recalling the situation in Iraq after 2003.

"If he didn't come inside the house, he was to be kidnapped. So the next day, I left the country. I left everything,"

From Iran she went to Syria for six years, but ending up returning to her home country.

It was then that she applied to come to Canada where she was sponsored by a church and arrived in the country in 2014.

"I have lots of friends and relatives in southern Ontario, but my kids, my husband, me, like to stay in Thunder Bay," she said. "We love it."