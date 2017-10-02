Some move for work. Some move for school. Some move for love. Some move to come home.
There are as many stories about why people move to Thunder Bay, Ont., as there are people who move here.
All week, CBC Superior Morning is bringing you some of their stories.
Data released from the 2016 census showed that the census metropolitan area's population grew by just 25 people compared with the 2011 census—from 121,596 to 121,621 people.
So we chose 25 people to profile. Here are the first five.
Alexandra Crowe
When they'd completed their studies, he applied for articling positions all across Ontario, but the only firms that got back to him were in Thunder Bay.
"We knew that it was smaller than what we were used to and colder than what we were used to, and pretty far," she said, laughing.
The pair has come to love and appreciate the balanced lifestyle Thunder Bay affords them, Crowe said.
Living in Thunder Bay means they're both home by 6:00 p.m. each weekday, and that means that, when they start a family, they'll actually have time to spend at home with their children.
Mohannad AlMousa
AlMousa is a software engineering student at Lakehead University who moved from Toronto in 2012 to pursue a masters degree. He stayed on to do a PhD when Lakehead opened a PhD program just as he was finishing.
"Because it's such a small community, we feel like family. The only thing you need in any place is family, actually. And that's what kept me staying in Thunder Bay, and I didn't think of going somewhere else to look for another university."
Jack Nelson
She told him she'd recently lost her husband, and if he needed someone to talk to, she'd be happy to chat, he said.
When they decided to pursue the relationship further, it made sense for Nelson to move to Thunder Bay to be with Janis, he said, because her family was in Thunder Bay, but he had no family in Winnipeg.
Harleen Kaur Bhullar
Originally, they planned to move to Toronto, but Bhullar's father had a friend who owned businesses in Thunder Bay, she said, so they settled here instead and established two convenience stores.
Things were equally hard at first for Bhullar herself, who arrived in the city as a high school student with only modest English skills, she said.
"But otherwise the city was so beautiful. My teachers were so helpful. My classmates were so good. They knew I couldn't play sports," she said with a laugh. "They helped me out. They taught me stuff."
"I'm actually really glad now the city is getting more diverse. Everybody's more accepting of new people now, I feel."
Winonah Thompson
She loved Ear Falls, but eventually, she yearned for home, she said.
"For the first year it was kind of tough," she said. "I live the path of sobriety. I don't drink, or I don't do drugs or anything like that. And I noticed that kind of activity was more active here, so it was really tough to make friends."
"I have had my ups and downs with strangers," Thompson said of living in Thunder Bay as an Indigenous woman. "It's tough, but it's liveable, but it's not right either."
"Like with my culture, there's so much programs. There's so much activities. Yeah, Thunder Bay has its downs sometimes, but I guess it all depends on how you look at it."