Some move for work. Some move for school. Some move for love. Some move to come home.

There are as many stories about why people move to Thunder Bay, Ont., as there are people who move here.

All week, CBC Superior Morning is bringing you some of their stories.

Data released from the 2016 census showed that the census metropolitan area's population grew by just 25 people compared with the 2011 census—from 121,596 to 121,621 people.

So we chose 25 people to profile. Here are the first five.

Alexandra Crowe

Alexandra Crowe and her husband moved to Thunder Bay to launch their careers in law. They stayed because they fell in love with the lifestyle, she said. (Alexandra Crowe) Thunder Bay lawyer Alexandra Crowe is originally from Toronto, but she went to law school at Michigan State University, where she met her husband.

When they'd completed their studies, he applied for articling positions all across Ontario, but the only firms that got back to him were in Thunder Bay.

"We knew that it was smaller than what we were used to and colder than what we were used to, and pretty far," she said, laughing.

"When we first got here, we kind of said, 'We're going to put a five year cap on this. We'll start our careers, and then we'll move back to southern Ontario.' But at this point we ... plan to stay in Thunder Bay indefinitely."

The pair has come to love and appreciate the balanced lifestyle Thunder Bay affords them, Crowe said.

If they were practicing law in southern Ontario, they'd be spending all their time in traffic and working into the evenings and on weekends.

Living in Thunder Bay means they're both home by 6:00 p.m. each weekday, and that means that, when they start a family, they'll actually have time to spend at home with their children.

Mohannad AlMousa

Mohannad AlMoussa came to Thunder Bay to study at Lakehead University and stayed to pursue a PhD. The community here is like family, he said. (Mohannad AlMoussa)

AlMousa is a software engineering student at Lakehead University who moved from Toronto in 2012 to pursue a masters degree. He stayed on to do a PhD when Lakehead opened a PhD program just as he was finishing.

He never considered going anywhere else to further his graduate studies, he said, because he finds both the larger Thunder Bay community and the smaller Muslim community, of which his is a part, to be extremely welcoming.

"Because it's such a small community, we feel like family. The only thing you need in any place is family, actually. And that's what kept me staying in Thunder Bay, and I didn't think of going somewhere else to look for another university."

Jack Nelson

Jack Nelson followed love to Thunder Bay and fell in love with the city in the process. (Jack Nelson) Nelson was living in Manitoba and spending winters in Texas, where he played in a band as a hobby. One day, his bandwas performing in a Mexican bar, when he was approached by a woman from Thunder Bay who told him she'd heard he'd lost his wife.

She told him she'd recently lost her husband, and if he needed someone to talk to, she'd be happy to chat, he said.

The next day, the two went for lunch, and "one thing lead to another," Nelson said. "Her and I seemed to be meant for each other."

When they decided to pursue the relationship further, it made sense for Nelson to move to Thunder Bay to be with Janis, he said, because her family was in Thunder Bay, but he had no family in Winnipeg.

"I love it," he said. "And you're in the country before you know it."

Harleen Kaur Bhullar

Harleen Kaur Bhullar moved to Thunder Bay from India with her family when she was in high school. It was hard to adjust, but her teachers and classmates were incredibly helpful, she said. (Harleen Kaur Bhullar) Jalandhar, Punjab in the north of India. Her parents were business people, and she figured they moved to Canada to give her and her sister a chance at a better life, she said. Bhullar moved to Thunder Bay six or seven years ago from

Originally, they planned to move to Toronto, but Bhullar's father had a friend who owned businesses in Thunder Bay, she said, so they settled here instead and established two convenience stores.

"Initially it was really hard. We all had to stick by each other," she said. "It was a big transition to be honest."

Things were equally hard at first for Bhullar herself, who arrived in the city as a high school student with only modest English skills, she said.

"But otherwise the city was so beautiful. My teachers were so helpful. My classmates were so good. They knew I couldn't play sports," she said with a laugh. "They helped me out. They taught me stuff."

"I really like Thunder Bay," Bhullar said.

"I'm actually really glad now the city is getting more diverse. Everybody's more accepting of new people now, I feel."

Winonah Thompson

Winonah Thompson moved home to Thunder Bay after leaving around nine years ago, and she loves it. "With my culture there's so much programming. There's so much activities," she said. (Winonah Thompson ) Thompson was born in Thunder Bay, but she and her father moved to Ear Falls nine years ago, in part because Thompson was being bullied.

She loved Ear Falls, but eventually, she yearned for home, she said.

She came back to Thunder Bay to finish Grade 12, then enrolled in the Native Child and Family Services Program at Confederation College, where she's in her final year.

"For the first year it was kind of tough," she said. "I live the path of sobriety. I don't drink, or I don't do drugs or anything like that. And I noticed that kind of activity was more active here, so it was really tough to make friends."

Ultimately, she found happiness being on her own, she added.

"I have had my ups and downs with strangers," Thompson said of living in Thunder Bay as an Indigenous woman. "It's tough, but it's liveable, but it's not right either."

Ultimately though, she loves Thunder Bay, she said.

"Like with my culture, there's so much programs. There's so much activities. Yeah, Thunder Bay has its downs sometimes, but I guess it all depends on how you look at it."