Former Superior North Catholic School Board director of education charged with fraud

The former Director of Education at the Superior North Catholic District School Board, along with her husband, who was a senior manager, face fraud and breach of trust charges.

OPP said 57-year-old Mary Alexa McKinnon and 55-year-old Rodney McKinnon were both charged, after a complaint was launched in February 2018 by representatives of the board.

Mary Alexa McKinnon was the board's Director of Education, while Rodney McKinnon was the board's Supervisor of Facilities and Education Technology.

Alexa McKinnon had held her position with the board since August 2015. An Acting Director of Education took over the position in January.

The board confirms that both McKinnon's are former employees.

Michael Hargadon, a lawyer for the McKinnon's told CBC News he would be "vigourly contesting" the charges, and entering pleas of not guilty.

Rodney McKinnon is also involved in civil litigation, where he is the plaintiff, with the Superior North Catholic District School Board.

The couple will appear in court in July in Schreiber. The matter could be transferred to Thunder Bay court.