A 31-year-old Toronto-area man is dead following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in northwestern Ontario, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

According to police, Ayaz Bhatti from Brampton, Ont., was killed when his tractor trailer hit a rock cut Sunday around 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near Terrace Bay, about 225 kilometres east of Thunder Bay. A police spokesperson said Bhatti was travelling eastbound.

The crash happened between Jackfish Hill and the Steel River Bridge, according to police.

OPP said they continue to investigate.