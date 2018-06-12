Team Staal hopefuls in Thunder Bay, northwestern Ontario raise $35K+ for Northern Cancer Fund
Kids raise money for cancer research to earn rare chance to play road hockey with Thunder Bay's Staal brothers
Kids across northwestern Ontario with hopes to play hockey alongside NHL greats the Staal brothers raised $35,817 for the Northern Cancer Fund this year, organizers said Monday.
"Once again the kids of Thunder Bay and surrounding communities across Northwestern Ontario have done an incredible job of fundraising in the 2018 Team Staal Fundraising Contest," the Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal said in a media release. "Our family is so proud of these kids and of what they've accomplished."
The top three fundraisers, Samuel "Sambo" McQuay from Atikokan, Tristan Jaspers from Thunder Bay and Adrian Echum from Longlac, all automatically secured spots on Team Staal and together raised over $19,000.
Two other fundraisers, Parker Sisco from Fort France and Carson Clarke from Murillo, were drawn randomly to join Team Staal.
Kids will have another chance to join this year's team if they take part in a special scavenger hunt on June 24.
This year's Summer Classic will be held on July 9 at Whitewater Golf Course and will feature NHL and PGA Tour Canada players as well as sports broadcasters.
Since its inception three years ago, the Team Staal contest has raised nearly $113,000 for cancer research.