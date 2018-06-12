Kids across northwestern Ontario with hopes to play hockey alongside NHL greats the Staal brothers raised $35,817 for the Northern Cancer Fund this year, organizers said Monday.

The Team Staal Fundraising Contest, now in its third year, gives kids between the ages of seven and 12, who fundraise for cancer research, the opportunity to play as part of Team Staal in the Staal Foundation Open's Summer Classic, a road hockey game that will also feature the Staals.

"Once again the kids of Thunder Bay and surrounding communities across Northwestern Ontario have done an incredible job of fundraising in the 2018 Team Staal Fundraising Contest," the Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal said in a media release. "Our family is so proud of these kids and of what they've accomplished."

The top three fundraisers, Samuel "Sambo" McQuay from Atikokan, Tristan Jaspers from Thunder Bay and Adrian Echum from Longlac, all automatically secured spots on Team Staal and together raised over $19,000.

Two other fundraisers, Parker Sisco from Fort France and Carson Clarke from Murillo, were drawn randomly to join Team Staal.

Kids will have another chance to join this year's team if they take part in a special scavenger hunt on June 24.

This year's Summer Classic will be held on July 9 at Whitewater Golf Course and will feature NHL and PGA Tour Canada players as well as sports broadcasters.

Since its inception three years ago, the Team Staal contest has raised nearly $113,000 for cancer research.