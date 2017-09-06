A critical win over Australia on Tuesday night has kept Team Canada's playoff hopes alive at the Under-18 Baseball World Cup in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Canada's 8-2 win over Australia puts the host nation at a 2-2 record for the opening round. The team, however, still has a game in hand due to a weather-related postponement on the weekend.

That game goes Wednesday at 5 p.m., and will see Canada face off at Port Arthur Stadium against 0-4 Nicaragua.

Win today critical

If Canada wins their game against Nicaragua, they'll be tied at 3-2 with Chinese Taipei and Australia in Group A (Korea, at 4-0, has already clinched their playoff spot), and their passage through to the playoffs will be determined under the WBSC's tie-breaking regulations.

The top three teams in each group make it through to the playoff round.

The other game on Wednesday's schedule will see Mexico face South Africa at 1 p.m., also at the stadium.

The playoff round starts Thursday.