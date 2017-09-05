Team Canada isn't out of the Under-18 Baseball World Cup playoff picture just yet.
The national junior team still has a chance to cross over to the playoff round thanks to a 6-5 win over Italy on Monday.
With the win, Canada improved to 1-2 at the tournament, putting the team in Group A's fourth spot (Canada has a game in hand due to a rain delay on Saturday — that match against Nicaragua will instead be played Wednesday).
Italy, meanwhile, dropped to 1-3, knocking them back to fifth in the group.
Canada is still in a tough spot at the World Cup, with a win needed in each of its remaining games if they're to make the playoffs.
Team Canada next plays Tuesday night at 6:30 against Australia, Group A's second-place team.
First pitch is schedueld for 6:30 pm.
