Team Canada isn't out of the Under-18 Baseball World Cup playoff picture just yet.

The national junior team still has a chance to cross over to the playoff round thanks to a 6-5 win over Italy on Monday.

With the win, Canada improved to 1-2 at the tournament, putting the team in Group A's fourth spot (Canada has a game in hand due to a rain delay on Saturday — that match against Nicaragua will instead be played Wednesday).

Team Canada's Jason Willow rounds the bases during the game against Italy on Monday night at Port Arthur Stadium. (WBSC/Christian J. Stewart )

Italy, meanwhile, dropped to 1-3, knocking them back to fifth in the group.

Canada is still in a tough spot at the World Cup, with a win needed in each of its remaining games if they're to make the playoffs.

Team Canada next plays Tuesday night at 6:30 against Australia, Group A's second-place team.

