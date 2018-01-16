The Cardiovascular Surgery Program at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre got a significant boost earlier this week thanks to a $500,000 donation from Tbaytel.

This past summer the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care announced that the hospital will be given support to develop a vascular and cardiac surgery program.

Hospital officials said in a written release on Tuesday that while 90 per cent of construction costs will be covered by the provincial government, the community must cover the remaining 10 per cent plus 100 per cent of the capital equipment costs.

On Monday, Jan. 15 the first community donation was made by Tbaytel to fund the life and limb program.

"Tbaytel is extremely proud to be providing such a significant gift to this much needed, long awaited program," Tbaytel President & CEO Dan Topatigh said, "having access to care and services in our own neighbourhood of Thunder Bay and throughout northwestern Ontario, is vitally important."

Dr. Mark Henderson, the Executive Vice President for the hospital, added that cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in our region and the amputation rates are "almost three times that of the rest of Ontario."

"Thanks to Tbaytel, we will be able to move ahead with the program to bring cardiovascular surgery services to our hospital and serve patients and families here locally," Dr. Mark Henderson said.

The program is expected to serve approximately 1000 patients every year with construction and renovations expected to take until 2020 to complete.