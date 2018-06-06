Tbaytel eyes new agreement with northwestern Ontario city

A telecommunications company in northwestern Ontario says it's looking to formalize an agreement with a city in the region that could lead to further expansion.

Kenora city council is scheduled to vote on June 19 whether to sign a service agreement with Tbaytel. The deal would effectively put on paper the local telecom's ability to continue to provide service in the city, said Katie Crowe, Tbaytel's corporate communications manager.

"It's something that we're putting in place with a lot of municipalities in the region," she said, adding that the company has been offering service in Kenora "for some time."

"Until recently, we haven't really put in any formal municipal agreements to provide those services, to conduct builds and construction."

Tbaytel has similar agreements in Fort Frances and Dryden, Crowe said.

While the proposed agreement doesn't really change much immediately — Crowe said it doesn't come with specific expansions to service in wireless or broadband internet, nor timelines — she said it will pave the way should the company eye that type of work in the future.

"Obviously, we're always looking to expand other services and now we've done so in Fort Frances and in Dryden," she said. "Clearly, we're just kind of paving the way to make sure that when the time comes, we have these agreements in place."

According to city staff in Kenora, the agreement is a 30 year term, with automatic 10 year renewals.