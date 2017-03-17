If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a police officer, you may want to keep an eye on Thunder Bay police's social media accounts tonight.

The local force will run its first-ever virtual ride-along, starting at 9 p.m.

"We felt that this was a good idea to try and see how the evening goes," said Chris Adams, Thunder Bay police's director of communications and technology.

The city police's social media coordinator will be accompanying a constable for the Friday night patrol and will be sending out live updates through the police's Twitter account.

Highlights will also appear on the force's Facebook and Instagram pages.

"People are curious, and they don't always get a chance to really get a real flavour for what it's like working on the streets for a police officer," Adams said.

"So we're hoping that people will be a little enlightened, maybe a little surprised."

Adams said those following along are encouraged to interact and ask questions during the night.

He also noted that Friday is St. Patrick's Day, which can be a busy day for police.

Adams said the virtual ride-along will likely be the first of many.

"They are certainly successful in other jurisdictions, and I have no reason to believe they wouldn't be here," he said. "I think it's a great way for the public to connect."