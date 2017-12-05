Taxi fares could be going up in Thunder Bay, Ont., if one local cab company gets its way.

Diamond Lacey's owner Seija Sekhon asked city council on Monday night for a 15 per cent increase in rates.

The last fare increase was nearly ten years ago, Sekhon said, and costs, such as wages, keep going up.

"At the last rate increase, the minimum wage was less than nine dollars an hour. And now within a few weeks, it's going to be 14 dollars an hour. That's more than a 50 per cent increase. Therefore, this is long overdue," she added.

Asked by Coun. Trevor Giertuga if taxi drivers actually earn minimum wage, Sekhon replied that they are paid on commission, but that commission often works out equivalent to minimum wage.

Cab companies need to pay better to attract more drivers

Taxi companies need to be able to pay better, she said, in order to attract more drivers and reduce wait times for cabs.

Sekhon cited other cost concerns too, including a 25 per cent increase in fuel costs since the last fare increase and a 20 per cent rise in insurance costs.

Asked by Coun. Frank Pullia why people already perceive taxi rates in Thunder Bay to be higher than those in other cities, she answered that drivers in Thunder Bay are employees rather than independent contractors, as they are in many major cities, and thus cab companies are responsible for additional expenses such as CPP premiums.

The size of the city also means rates need to be slightly higher in order for drivers to make a living wage driving shorter trips, she explained.

Council can't make a decision on Sekhon's request until at least next week.

That's when proposed changes to the taxi bylaw come before council.

