Ontario Provincial Police officers in Rainy River, Ont. are asking for the public's help in finding the driver that reportedly hit a taxi cab and fled the scene.

On Sunday, Dec. 17 at around 5 a.m., officers said they responded to a motor vehicle collision on the 200 Block of Sixth Street in Fort Frances, Ont.

Police said they believe a pick-up truck had struck a taxi cab before leaving the scene.

The driver of the cab suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Anyone who may have observed the incident or have any information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.