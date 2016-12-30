A Thunder Bay lawyer says justice has been done after Ontario's court of appeal ruled the Poplar Point First Nation Development Corporation (PPFNDC) is entitled to keep the surplus funds from a tax sale of one of its properties, despite a challenge from the City of Thunder Bay.

"The money belonged to these people," said Rene Larson, who represented the PPFNDC in the case. "The city had received its full tax arrears plus any costs related to that."

$5,800 in unpaid taxes

The matter stems from about $5,800 in unpaid taxes on a County Boulevard residence owned by the PPFNDC.

The city applied for a tax arrears certificate on the property, notified the PPFNDC, and sold the home in 2014. The final sale price was about $82,000.

The sale wasn't challenged by the PPFNDC, and after the taxes owed were deducted from the sale price, the remaining about $76,000 was paid to the court. Any party with a claim on the funds then had a year to apply to obtain them; the PPFNDC was the sole owner, however.

At issue, though, the decision reads, was the fact that the PPFNDC missed the deadline to apply for the funds by three weeks.

That was due to confusion over when, exactly, the deadline was, the decision states, as the city had sent notice to the residence, which by that point had already been sold.

Also, "there were other (PPFNDC-owned) properties subject to municipal tax sale proceedings," and the PPFNDC thought the city would deal with all at the same time, and therefore misjudged when the one-year period began, states the decision, which is signed by appeals court justices Katherine van Rensburg, Paul Rouleau and M.L. Benotto.

The city didn't apply for the money during the one-year period either, Larson said.

"The city was fully entitled and did recover all of their expenses that they were allowed under the tax sales provisions to cover all their costs," he said. "The $5,800 in upstanding taxes included all of their costs for proceeding under a tax sale."

"The city didn't lose a dime on the tax sale part of it," Larson said. "On the legal fees, they did."

Appealed earlier decision

Initially, a Superior Court justice ruled in favour of the city, saying the court has no jurisdiction to grant the PPFNDC relief from the forfeiture of the funds.

However, the PPFNDC appealed that ruling, saying the justice made an error and the law does allow for relief.

The city, meanwhile, argued the justice didn't make any errors, and further, that any relief would be "inconsistent with the municipal tax scheme," and undermine its purpose.

The city also argued that even if relief could be provided, it shouldn't in this case, as the PPFNDC did, in the end, miss its deadline.

However, the appeals court overturned the earlier decision, stating the Courts of Justice Act does allow the court to "remit a fine, penalty or forfeiture" in cases where they have been imposed due to the contravention of a statute; in this case, the forfeiture came as a result of a missed deadline, and wasn't imposed as a penalty.

The decision states that the PPFNDC would have received the money had it filed its claim just three weeks earlier, and it "moved promptly" when it realized its error.

City lawyers could not be reached for comment.