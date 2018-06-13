Treaty Three police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Treaty Three police in northwestern Ontario say they're asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

In a written release, police said Autumn Andy was last seen in the territory of Mishkosiminiziibiing, or Big Grassy First Nation, around 2 a.m., Sunday.

The community is about 130 kilometres northwest of Fort Frances.

Police said she may be in the Big Grassy, Big Island First Nation or Fort Frances areas.

She's described as being about five-feet-two-inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Treaty Three police or the nearest law enforcement agency.