Thunder Bay police have identified the victim in a weekend homicide on Thunder Bay's south side.

Police went to a home in the 200 block of Syndicate Avenue N. in Thunder Bay at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 10 after receiving a 911 call.

There, they found one deceased male. Friday morning, police identified the deceased as Bert Issac Wood, 25, of Thunder Bay.

Two other individuals — a 23-year-old female and 25-year-old male — were also found at the scene. They had both been assaulted, police said.

Nazareth Alexander Nelson, 35, was arrested the evening of September 10 and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and attempted murder. He is in custody, and will next appear in court on October 13.

A postmortem examination on Wood was conducted in Toronto on Wednesday. The results have not been released.