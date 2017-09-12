Police have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with a homicide in a residence (centre) in the 200 block of Syndicate Avenue N. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Thunder Bay police have charged a 35-year-old man over a homicide and two assaults in a Syndicate Avenue N. residence on Sunday.

Nazareth Alexander Nelson of Thunder Bay has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and attempted murder. He appeared in court on Tuesday morning, and was remanded into custody. His next appearance is scheduled for October 13.

The charges stem from an incident at a home in the 200 block of Syndicate Avenue N. Police attended the residence at about 11:30 am on Sunday, Sept. 10, after receiving a 911 call.

One deceased, two assault victims found

There, officers found one deceased male, as well as a 25-year-old male and 23-year-old female who were victims of assaults.

"An investigation obviously ensued, and through a lot of good legwork, they were able to track down and establish the location for a person who was wanted in connection with this," said Chris Adams, Thunder Bay police communications director.

In a media release, police said the Criminal Investigations Branch, Intelligence Unit and Uniform Patrol officers were involved in the arrest, which occurred just before 8:45 pm Sunday.

Postmortem scheduled for Wednesday

Police said all involved parties were known to each other, and a postmortem examination of the deceased male is expected to occur in Toronto on Wednesday.

Results of that examination will determine a positive identification of the victim.

Few other details are available; Adams wouldn't go into specifics regarding the assaults. It's unknown if weapons were used.

"I can just say it was a very violent act," he said. "I can't get into any of the specifics that are evidence now."