A 26-year-old man has been charged over a suspicious death in a Northern Ontario community.

Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police were called to a residence on Aroland First Nation on Friday morning with reports of an injured male.

The man was located and taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

In a media release, OPP said the deceased was 30 years old.

Few other details are available, but police have charged a 26-year-old Aroland man with assault with a weapon.

Officers with the Nishinawbe-Aski Police Service, Greenstone OPP detachment, and the OPP's Northwest Region Crime Unit continue to investigate the death, and a postmortem examination will take place, the medial release states.

OPP representatives couldn't be reached for further comment on Monday.

Anyone with information in relation to the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Aroland First Nation is located about 60 kilometres north of Longlac.